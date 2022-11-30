CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.10 million-$628.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.84 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.91.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,695,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.31. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.