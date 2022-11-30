CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 20,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,102. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.
CSI Compressco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -13.33%.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
