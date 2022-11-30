CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 20,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,102. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

