Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at $109,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

