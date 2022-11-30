CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $150.89

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.89, but opened at $147.53. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $145.88, with a volume of 1,729 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.