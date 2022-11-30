CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $150.89

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.89, but opened at $147.53. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $145.88, with a volume of 1,729 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,579,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

