Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading 4% Higher

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.39. 387,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 411,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 761.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $550,000.

