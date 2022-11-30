Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 80.3% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 84.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 497.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.33. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.