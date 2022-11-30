Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Investment analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Daré Bioscience Trading Down 0.8 %
DARE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,656. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
