Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Investment analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

DARE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,656. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 200.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

