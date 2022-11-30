Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $757.55 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $757.55 million and approximately $57.71 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00507713 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.38 or 0.30881541 BTC.
About Decentraland
Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Decentraland Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.