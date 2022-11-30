DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $111,361.62 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

