DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $44.10 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,762,151 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

