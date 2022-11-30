Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Trading Down 3.3%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 2,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Digital Revolution ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance Digital Revolution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.60% of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Digital Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.