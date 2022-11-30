Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €68.50 ($70.62) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DHER stock traded down €0.56 ($0.58) on Wednesday, hitting €39.38 ($40.60). The company had a trading volume of 580,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.63. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a 12-month high of €123.60 ($127.42).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

