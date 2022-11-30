Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Raised to €85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €75.00 ($77.32) to €85.00 ($87.63) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delivery Hero from €50.00 ($51.55) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($68.04) to €71.30 ($73.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($62.89) to €62.00 ($63.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 4.5 %

DLVHF stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 1,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $137.46.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

