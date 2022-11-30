DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 4% This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $7,041.83 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 4% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.06650204 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00504447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.71 or 0.30682845 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

