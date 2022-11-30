Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $84,164.84

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00023327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 0% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $51.48 million and $84,164.84 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,878.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00463236 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00117967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00822344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00666817 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00250271 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,072,785 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

