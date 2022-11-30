dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $206.18 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $206.18 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00005916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00458584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00022918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018922 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000338 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00816584 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.