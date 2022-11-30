DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 154.20 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £371.13 million and a PE ratio of 910.59. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 268 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.07.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

