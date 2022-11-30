Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Digital World Acquisition stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Digital World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.