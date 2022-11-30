Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 88.6% in November

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMP traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
