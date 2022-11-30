Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 88.6% in November

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMP traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

