Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,657 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 705.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,318 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 556,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. 3,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

