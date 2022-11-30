Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,306 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,238,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,431,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

