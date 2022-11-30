Direct Digital (DRCT) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Direct Digital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.04 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 5.00

Direct Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.75% -78.64% -6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Direct Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Direct Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 107 404 586 7 2.45

Direct Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.92%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 100.22%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.