Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.19

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.19 and traded as high as $86.63. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $82.57, with a volume of 702,447 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.