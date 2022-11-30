Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 1,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

