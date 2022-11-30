Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 1.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 45.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 643,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,315,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

