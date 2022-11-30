Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

