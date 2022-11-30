Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

DOV opened at $139.37 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

