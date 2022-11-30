DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 19,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 5,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

