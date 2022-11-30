DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Trading Up 1.7%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 19,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 5,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

