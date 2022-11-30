Dynacor Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 1.9 %

DNG traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$102.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94.

About Dynacor Group

Featured Stories

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

