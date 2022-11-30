E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 696.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

E-Qure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQUR remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. E-Qure has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About E-Qure

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

