ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 48,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 86.89% and a return on equity of 66.43%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.18. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

