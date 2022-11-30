Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $10.77. Edap Tms shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 83,461 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Edap Tms Trading Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.69 million, a PE ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,219 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $392,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Stories

