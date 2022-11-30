Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $10.77. Edap Tms shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 83,461 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.69 million, a PE ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 1.22.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
