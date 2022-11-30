Efinity Token Price Tops $0.0889 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $50.11 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,676,570 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

