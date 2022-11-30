Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $32.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $515.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $392.40 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.37.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.