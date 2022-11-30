Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 331,925 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

EOCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 122,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Elliott Opportunity II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.01.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

