Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Up 35.9% in November

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Embark Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMBKW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 35,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,353. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

