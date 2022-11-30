Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.72 and traded as high as C$8.84. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 268,097 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Enerflex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -35.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.98%.

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

