EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.66.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

