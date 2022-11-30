Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 82,820 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,820 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 42.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

