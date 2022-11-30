Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of APA worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

