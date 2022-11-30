Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Crown worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,812,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,220,000 after purchasing an additional 360,402 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 333,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.