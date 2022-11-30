Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.00% of Monro worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 2,685.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth about $121,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Stock Down 2.1 %

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

