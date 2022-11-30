Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 1.0 %

Textron stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cfra raised their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.