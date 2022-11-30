Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 22,297 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

