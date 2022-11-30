Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,098 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Workday by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Workday by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

