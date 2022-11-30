Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 34,014 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,014 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Biohaven by 7.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

