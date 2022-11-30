Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,150 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Service Co. International worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 96,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

