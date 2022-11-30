Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the October 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Entegris by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 242,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 2,094,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,091. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

