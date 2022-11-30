Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $20.29

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $20.29 or 0.00120485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $41.36 million and $1.07 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

